South Africa

WATCH | This TikToker is creating brilliant Covid-19 content to encourage you to get the jab

17 September 2021 - 07:30
Content creator and influencer Mfumo Bamuza has been keeping us entertained during the pandemic.
Content creator and influencer Mfumo Bamuza has been keeping us entertained during the pandemic.
Image: Instagram/Mfumo Bamuza

An influential SA TikToker has been creating hilarious and motivational content to push for vaccination among the youth.

Content creator and influencer Mfumo Bamuza's video of him walking into a Discovery vaccine site in Gauteng has gone viral.

In the video, Bamuza can be seen dancing with healthcare workers and urging the youth to get vaccinated.

“Get your jab, quick and easy,” said Bamuza.

Bamuza is best known for posting videos on his TikTok account. He has a fan base of more than 59,000 followers on the platform.

He has had Mzansi entertained for some time, after sharing his videos on how to cope during the pandemic and how the virus variants have “ruined” the festive season.

Bamuza's work was rewarded in May when he was selected as one of the finalists for TikTok SA’s rising voices.

Here are five of his hilarious videos:

READ MORE

People plan to hit the streets this weekend to oppose possible vaccine passports — what you need to know

Calls have been made nationally for a protest against the possible plans for Covid-19 vaccine passports.
News
21 hours ago

Nicki Minaj's Covid-19 vaccine 'swollen testicles' claim is false, says Trinidad health minister

Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday criticised as "false" the claim by American rapper Nicki Minaj that a person on ...
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

I’ve just been vaccinated, so why did I test positive for Covid-19?

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, "the vaccine will not cause a positive Covid-19 test result".
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station in ... South Africa
  2. Testimony of Rosemary Ndlovu's mother contradicts crucial evidence by the ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  4. A look into Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s 'rocky relationship' with murdered lover ... South Africa
  5. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony