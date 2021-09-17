WATCH | This TikToker is creating brilliant Covid-19 content to encourage you to get the jab
An influential SA TikToker has been creating hilarious and motivational content to push for vaccination among the youth.
Content creator and influencer Mfumo Bamuza's video of him walking into a Discovery vaccine site in Gauteng has gone viral.
In the video, Bamuza can be seen dancing with healthcare workers and urging the youth to get vaccinated.
“Get your jab, quick and easy,” said Bamuza.
Bamuza is best known for posting videos on his TikTok account. He has a fan base of more than 59,000 followers on the platform.
He has had Mzansi entertained for some time, after sharing his videos on how to cope during the pandemic and how the virus variants have “ruined” the festive season.
Bamuza's work was rewarded in May when he was selected as one of the finalists for TikTok SA’s rising voices.
Here are five of his hilarious videos: