WATCH | This TikToker is creating brilliant Covid-19 content to encourage you to get the jab

An influential SA TikToker has been creating hilarious and motivational content to push for vaccination among the youth.

Content creator and influencer Mfumo Bamuza's video of him walking into a Discovery vaccine site in Gauteng has gone viral.

In the video, Bamuza can be seen dancing with healthcare workers and urging the youth to get vaccinated.

“Get your jab, quick and easy,” said Bamuza.