WATCH | Alleged killer cop Nomia Ndlovu throws chips at reporters

Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s theatrics have seen her again topping the trending list online.

After her trial was adjourned on Thursday, following claims that she was ill, the former constable was seen outside the Palm Ridge court throwing food at reporters.

In videos shared online, Ndlovu lost her cool while being escorted by police from the court.

She can be seen reaching into her handbag and throwing an item at a photographer, before attempting to throw chips at other reporters filming the incident.

“Ndakubetha (I will beat you)," she can be heard saying.