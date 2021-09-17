South Africa

WATCH | Alleged killer cop Nomia Ndlovu throws chips at reporters

17 September 2021 - 09:30
Former police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of murdering six of her family members.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s theatrics have seen her again topping the trending list online. 

After her trial was adjourned on Thursday, following claims that she was ill, the former constable was seen outside the Palm Ridge court throwing food at reporters. 

In videos shared online, Ndlovu lost her cool while being escorted by police from the court.   

She can be seen reaching into her handbag and throwing an item at a photographer, before attempting to throw chips at other reporters filming the incident.

Ndakubetha (I will beat you)," she can be heard saying. 

Ndlovu’s behaviour during her trial has been at the centre of conversations online. 

This week she went from posing for cameras and cracking jokes with journalists to crying over her dead lover and flashing onlookers.

“Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity,” she joked in XiTsonga when addressing the court interpreter.

“I woke up early to put on makeup for you,” Ndlovu joked to reporters.

Ndlovu is accused of a string of crimes, including killing six people to cash in on life insurance policies, in which she made herself the beneficiary, to the value of R1.4m.

She is also accused of allegedly trying to kill other family members, including her sister and her five children, her mother and her niece.

She faces 20 charges including murder, fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

On social media, many weighed in on her behaviour.

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say

In our third video of former police constable Rosemary Ndlovu, we uncover a clip where Ndlovu explains how easy it is to steal a gun from the Thembisa police station, where she was stationed.

