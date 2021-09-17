South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ex-cop accused of killing six people Nomia Ndlovu back in the dock

17 September 2021 - 09:48 By TimesLIVE

Former police member Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who is accused of killing six people, is on Friday back in the dock at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

On Thursday court proceedings were adjourned earlier than expected when Ndlovu told the court she had severe chest pains and could not continue with questioning. 

Ndlovu’s mother, Maria Mushwana, took the stand on Thursday and seemed to contradict the alibi given by her daughter about where she was in January 2018 at the time of Brilliant Mashego’s death.

Mashego was Mushwana’s grandson and had been born to Audrey Ndlovu, her daughter who was found murdered in Thembisa in June 2013.

Taking the stand, Mushwana denied her daughter had been around Bushbuckridge at all on the days leading to Mashego’s death.

“No, she was not in Bushbuckridge. She was in Johannesburg,” Mushwana told the court.

TimesLIVE

Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu was reduced to tears while testifying at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on September 15 2021.

