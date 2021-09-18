South Africa

Cape candle firm boss in court for Covid-19 relief fund fraud

18 September 2021 - 11:56
Kapula managing director Andre Appelgryn with his wife, Ilse, who founded the Bredasdorp candle company in 1993.
Kapula managing director Andre Appelgryn with his wife, Ilse, who founded the Bredasdorp candle company in 1993.
Image: Facebook/Kapula

The Hawks have swooped on a Western Cape candle maker for alleged Covid-19 relief fund fraud.

Andre Appelgryn, 64, MD of Kapula, appeared in Bredasdorp magistrate's court on fraud charges on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Appelgryn’s arrest followed a raid by the directorate’s serious corruption investigation team on his offices in the Overberg town.

“This comes after the team conducted a search and seizure yesterday at his candle company offices in Bredasdorp and confiscated documentation regarding Ters funds,” said Hani.

“It is alleged that during the period between May and June 2020, Appelgryn claimed Ters funds from the department of labour on behalf of 44 employees who were working for him prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and used the monies claimed to service his payroll.”

SA's unemployment crisis: 'I don't think UIF are going to help me'

Security guard Calvin Sibiya lost his job in Witbank in May. Since then he has been to the department of labour at least 13 times in a bid to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hani said a joint investigation between the Unemployment Insurance Fund and police determined that the money was used unlawfully because Kapula staff worked throughout the lockdown and received their full salaries.

“They were not eligible for the Ters reimbursement. The matter was then reported to the Hawks for further investigation which resulted in the arrest of the accused.”

Appelgryn was released on R5,000 bail and the matter was postponed to October 25.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Tough year for Joburg families as price hikes and lockdown hit hard

Joburgers have been forced to make lifestyle changes that are not limited purely to finances
News
3 weeks ago

Government's Covid relief package is a day late and a dollar short

On Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni gave meat to the bones of the president's recently announced third wave relief measures. Unfortunately, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

IN QUOTES | Here's government's plan to deal with layoffs after the unrest

Thulas Nxesi urged affected businesses to provide accurate figures of employees who lost an income after the unrest.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Provincial baby shower' planned for MaShelembe after TV show heartbreak South Africa
  2. All grants paid to public servants, except foster grants, will be removed: ... South Africa
  3. ‘I am shattered,’ says caregiver of three children killed in New Zealand South Africa
  4. Testimony of Rosemary Ndlovu's mother contradicts crucial evidence by the ... South Africa
  5. 'They waited years for those children': neighbour and colleague speak after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony