Covid-19 doctors ready to take the plunge in snorkel masks when next wave hits

When the next Covid-19 wave crashes down on health workers, snorkelling equipment could save them.

This follows simulations at the universities of Pretoria and Cape Town which found wide approval of full-face snorkel masks among the 52 doctors who tried them.

Researchers said the masks could be a viable alternative during aerosol-generating procedures when standard personal protective equipment (PPE) is not available.

“Although, the full-face snorkel mask is an expensive alternative to the N95 and visor. We do not advocate replacement of traditional PPE, but that the full-face snorkel mask can be a viable alternative when N95s are not available,” they reported in the African Journal of Emergency Medicine.