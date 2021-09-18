COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Singapore primary schools to shift online as Covid-19 cases rise

September 18 2021 - 10:09

Covid-19 doctors ready to take the plunge in snorkel masks when next wave hits

When the next Covid-19 wave crashes down on health workers, snorkelling equipment could save them.

This follows simulations at the universities of Pretoria and Cape Town which found wide approval of full-face snorkel masks among the 52 doctors who tried them.

Researchers said the masks could be a viable alternative during aerosol-generating procedures when standard personal protective equipment (PPE) is not available.