Gauteng school principal fired for demanding a kiss from his PA

A Pretoria school principal fired for inappropriately hugging his personal assistant and demanding a kiss has failed in a bid for reinstatement.

The Gauteng education department fired Nyiko Baloyi from Thornridge Secondary School in Montana at the end of last year.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) took up the fight on his behalf and appealed to the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC). Dismissing the appeal, arbitrator Themba Manganyi described Baloyi’s offence.

According to the ruling, the principal asked his PA to proofread letters in his office in July 2019, and when she was done he asked her for a hug.