Police probing death of two men on fishing vessel off Cape west coast

An investigation is under way into the death of two men on board a fishing vessel off the Cape west coast on Friday.

Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), said duty crew and the police were alerted to reports of suspected dead fishermen on board a local fishing vessel just before 10am on Friday.

He said the vessel, with eight crew members on board, headed towards Yzerfontein harbour.

“NSRI medics met the vessel on her arrival at Yzerfontein harbour and a doctor, who happened to be at the harbour at the time, assisted. Two adult male crewmen of the fishing vessel were sadly confirmed to be deceased,” said Lambinon.

“Police attended at the scene and investigations are under way. The bodies of the deceased men were taken into the care of Western Cape government health forensic pathology services. Police have opened an inquest docket."

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Darling police were called to the harbour at 10am.

"Upon arrival they found the bodies of two males. The victims aged 42 and 67, who were part of the crew, were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. We can confirm that no foul play is suspected."

TimesLIVE