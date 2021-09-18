SA mom appears in New Zealand court charged with murdering her children

Lauren Dickason, the SA mother accused of murdering her three young daughters in New Zealand, appeared in court on Saturday.

Local media reported that Timaru district court judge Dominic Dravitzki remanded her in custody to a secure forensic mental health unit until October 5.

Dressed in a grey hoodie and black pants, the 40-year-old doctor from Pretoria stood in the dock with her head bent and eyes on the floor for most of the proceedings.

She has been charged with the murder of twins Karla and Maya, 2, and their six-year-old sister, Liane.

The children were found dead in their new home by their father, Graham, on Thursday night when he returned from his new job as an orthopaedic surgeon.

Police said that a woman was also found at the property in Queen Street, Timaru, before she was taken to hospital in a stable condition.