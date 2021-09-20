South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Key data on Covid-19 boosters weeks away, Fauci says

20 September 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
A secondary school student receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a school, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, September 20, 2021.
A secondary school student receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a school, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, September 20, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

September 20 2021 - 06:35

New Zealand's Auckland Covid-19 restrictions eased slightly

Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city Auckland will be eased slightly from Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.

The city, which is at the centre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, will move to alert level 3 from alert level 4 starting midnight on Tuesday, Ardern said.

Schools and offices will still remain closed at level 3 but businesses can operate contactless services.

The rest of the country will remain at alert level 2, she said. 

Reuters

September 20 2021 - 06:00

Key data on Covid-19 boosters weeks away, Fauci says

Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that data on booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson &Johnson Covid-19 vaccines is ‘a couple to a few weeks away,’ as officials signaled they expected boosters would ultimately be recommended for most Americans.

.

subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Provincial baby shower' planned for MaShelembe after TV show heartbreak South Africa
  2. All grants paid to public servants, except foster grants, will be removed: ... South Africa
  3. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  4. 'They waited years for those children': neighbour and colleague speak after ... South Africa
  5. ‘I am shattered,’ says caregiver of three children killed in New Zealand South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony