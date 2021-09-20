COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Key data on Covid-19 boosters weeks away, Fauci says
20 September 2021 - 06:00
September 20 2021 - 06:35
New Zealand's Auckland Covid-19 restrictions eased slightly
Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city Auckland will be eased slightly from Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.
The city, which is at the centre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, will move to alert level 3 from alert level 4 starting midnight on Tuesday, Ardern said.
Schools and offices will still remain closed at level 3 but businesses can operate contactless services.
The rest of the country will remain at alert level 2, she said.
Reuters
Key data on Covid-19 boosters weeks away, Fauci says
Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that data on booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson &Johnson Covid-19 vaccines is ‘a couple to a few weeks away,’ as officials signaled they expected boosters would ultimately be recommended for most Americans.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 30,987 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 2,281 new cases, which represents a 7.4% positivity rate. A further 58 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86,174 to date. See more:https://t.co/HPc8PoFo9F pic.twitter.com/US2ridJnQM— NICD (@nicd_sa) September 19, 2021