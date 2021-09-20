Five stories from this weekend you must read
It has been a busy weekend in the news, from voter registration drama to surprises on the football pitch.
If you were hanging around the braai or running errands and missed the big stories, we have you covered.
Here’s what made the headlines:
MALEMA ALLEGEDLY BLOCKED FROM ENTERING VOTING STATION
ANC members allegedly tried to prevent EFF leader Julius Malema from entering the voting station at Dambuza township in Pietermaritzburg.
A video of the incident showed people wearing ANC-branded clothing engaged in verbal altercations with EFF members at a closed gate outside the voting station.
The video sparked outrage and debate among politicians and citizens.
Malema said he intends laying a complaint of political intolerance with the Electoral Commission (IEC).
“The EFF also demands that the IEC take appropriate action against the ANC to restore and set the tone throughout the country for the upcoming local government elections,” the party said on Sunday.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the incident, saying he was against any political party being prevented from campaigning.
“That is clearly set out in our constitution and our democracy dictates that all political parties have the right to campaign and go out to the population. I would investigate it. I take a very dim view about fights between political parties. That should not be allowed, whoever the political parties are.”
MAMKHIZE DANCES HER WAY TO VICTORY OVER KAIZER CHIEFS
In a surprise result on the sports field, Royal AM defeated Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 at FNB Stadium.
Victor Letsoalo gave Royal AM the lead in the 34th minute before hitting a second in the 66th. Sifiso Hlanti’s deflected free-kick sneaked into the back of the net in the 74th minute to give Chiefs hope.
Kaizer Chiefs substitute Sibusio Mabiliso turned the ball into his own net in the 76th minute and Royal AM’s Mfundo Thikazi scored his side’s fourth goal deep into additional time to seal Amakhosi’s fate.
Businesswoman and Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize was in the stands with her Bluetooth speakers dancing, while her team received all the praise on social media.
KGALEMA MOTLANTHE WARNS FACTIONALISM IS KILLING THE ANC
The Sunday Times reported that former president Kgalema Motlanthe recently issued a strong warning about factionalism to the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC).
Motlanthe called on leaders, especially President Cyril Ramaphosa, to speak out against those using their names to advance certain factions in the party.
At the meeting, Ramaphosa reportedly admitted that factions persist in the ANC despite he and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma asking their followers to stop using their names in factional battles.
REACTION TO CONCOURT’S ZUMA RULING
The Sunday Times also carried opinions from legal experts on the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of former president Jacob Zuma’s application for it to rescind its judgment.
The apex court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for failing to comply with an order it had made that he should honour a summons to attend the state capture inquiry.
Three judgments were prepared by the court and delivered on Friday last week.
Justice Sisi Khampepe, with six justices concurring, wrote the majority judgment, but justice Chris Jafta, with justice Leona Theron concurring, delivered a dissenting judgment. Theron wrote her own dissenting judgment in support of Jafta.
CASSPER NYOVEST’S SON HAD A FIRST BIRTHDAY TO REMEMBER
Rapper Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi celebrated their son Khotso’s first birthday with an intimate and lavish party.
Khotso’s party decorations included lots balloons and a jungle theme.
The child was gifted a mini Bentley, to match his father’s, and a Bentley stroller.
He looked cute in a tie-dyed brown and white shirt and shorts, white sneakers and bling to match.