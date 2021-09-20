Five stories from this weekend you must read

MALEMA ALLEGEDLY BLOCKED FROM ENTERING VOTING STATION

ANC members allegedly tried to prevent EFF leader Julius Malema from entering the voting station at Dambuza township in Pietermaritzburg.

A video of the incident showed people wearing ANC-branded clothing engaged in verbal altercations with EFF members at a closed gate outside the voting station.

The video sparked outrage and debate among politicians and citizens.

Malema said he intends laying a complaint of political intolerance with the Electoral Commission (IEC).

“The EFF also demands that the IEC take appropriate action against the ANC to restore and set the tone throughout the country for the upcoming local government elections,” the party said on Sunday.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the incident, saying he was against any political party being prevented from campaigning.

“That is clearly set out in our constitution and our democracy dictates that all political parties have the right to campaign and go out to the population. I would investigate it. I take a very dim view about fights between political parties. That should not be allowed, whoever the political parties are.”