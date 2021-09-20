South Africa

Free State woman dies after cop allegedly fires warning shot at group trying to storm a shop

20 September 2021 - 07:25
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the death of a Free State woman who was allegedly shot in the head by a police officer.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a Free State woman who was hit in the head when a police officer allegedly fired a warning shot at a group who tried to storm a shop.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the alleged incident took place in Tseseng during the early hours of Sunday morning.

She said police were called to attend to a complaint about a group of people who were trying to enter a shop in the area.

According to Langa the group, who were from a local tavern, allegedly tried to attack police when they arrived at the scene.

“It is alleged a constable fired one warning shot and the group ran away.”

Langa said police received a call 30 minutes later that a 23-year-old woman had allegedly been shot dead during the incident.

“The body of the deceased shows she was hit on her forehead.”

Langa said a post-mortem was expected to be conducted on Monday and investigations were continuing.

