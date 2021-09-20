Job help and rewards for whistle-blowers mooted as experts debate protection weaknesses

“Credible information used in investigations that are used to open criminal cases doesn’t just flow. It is given by people and they should be assured of protection,” he said.

Mothibi said whistle-blowers were critical in the fight against corruption, and said the current personal protective equipment investigations were brought to the SIU by whistle-blowers.

Madonsela echoed the same sentiments around the important role played by whistle-blowers in the fight against corruption.

“Auditing is regarded as an important practice to ensure companies and state entities function in accordance with the law. Auditing increasingly takes care of matters such as fraud and corruption. After auditing, we rely on oversight agencies such as the SIU and the public protector that come after things have been broken. However, do we know that auditing only picks up one in 10 white collar crimes that we can classify as corruption, fraud and embezzlement? The nature of an audit is that it’s not a forensic exercise. It is supposed to look at compliance. Who then takes care of the nine out of 10?”

Madonsela said she discovered during her tenure as a pubic protector that a lot of what we know about corruption in companies, state affairs and other forms of crime was through whistle-blowers.

She said this comes at a high cost for the whistle-blowers because they sometimes face civil proceedings because they are not protected against litigation and are also not protected from being dismissed.

Madonsela said Deokaran was more than a whistle-blower, and said there were more public servants like her.

“She was a public servant doing her job. She stopped the rot by stopping the process from moving forward,” she said.

Madonsela said not enough is being done to protect whistle-blowers. She said if they are not killed, they find it hard to find employment.

She made reference to a former employee of the treasury in KwaZulu-Natal, who Madonsela said was fired from her position even though she made a protected disclosure. According to Madonsela, she is still unemployed and finding it hard to find employment.

“No one wants to re-employ whistle-blowers and not enough is been done to reintegrate them.”

She said another pitfall around the protection offered to whistle-blowers is that once it is decided there will be no prosecution, the witnesses are dropped and left on their own, and sometimes that is when they face retaliation.

Hofmeyr suggested a new whistle-blower protector, chaired by a retired constitutional court judge, should be set up. He also said an amendment should be made to the law to ensure organisation like Legal Aid could provide free legal services to whistle-blowers.

On encouraging more people to blow the whistle, Hofmeyr said SA should consider offering rewards to people who give credible evidence that is used for successful prosecutions and convictions.

