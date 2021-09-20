Lagoons and lawyers: Pretoria 'beach' residents unhappy with changes

According to Phala, while the matter was still at CSOS, the HOA further introduced a R250 a person access fee.

“Thus if a family wants to swim or use the lagoon they now need to pay R250 per person if they exceed the allocated two coupons the HOA gives. This further adds to the restrictions and costs the HOA members face. The result is cancelled bookings and huge costs for STL members.

“While we tried talking to the HOA the initial response was that of disregard and blatant arrogance in that the HOA, which is largely Balwin staff members, simply dismissed whatever members said and simply used their majority to push the decisions they want, irrespective of consequences,” he said.

Another contentious issue short-term lenders are concerned about is the proposed building of a hotel by Balwin at the estate. Phala said the HOA was seemingly pushing the argument that The Blyde was a residential area. But he said the majority of people raising concerns were sold properties for investment purposes, chiefly short-term and long-term lending.

“There is a hotel in the HOA and a hotel [Balwin] seeks to build. This on its own negates the fact that STL by these members is an issue given that the current hotel and the impending hotel will in essence be short-term lending as it is the nature of hotels. Thus the members feel that they are being unfairly pushed out of business to create space for hotels. This they argue is unfair competition on the part of the developer,” he said.

TimesLIVE was not able to take these claims to Balwin and The Blyde, as they have refused to comment on the matter until after the meeting.

Balwin did send a memo titled “joint statement on short-term rentals and lagoon access at The Blyde”, written on behalf of the HOA and Balwin Properties.