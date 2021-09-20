Leg chains and a fresh hairstyle for Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu as murder trial resumes in new courtroom

Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu complained of pain caused by the leg irons she was shackled in on Monday when she took to the stand in the high court in Johannesburg.

The murder trial had previously been heard in the high court sitting in Palm Ridge. The case was moved to Johannesburg because the judge had other cases to attend to in this courtroom.

Ndlovu groaned and moaned as she made her way up the stairs from the cells to enter the courtroom.

When her matter was called, she made her way across the courtroom slowly, holding her hands on her hips.

The shackles on her feet clanked as she walked in the almost silent court. A blanket covered her legs.