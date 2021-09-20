Nigerian-born man cannot benefit from BEE Act, commission finds

A Nigerian-born naturalised South African man has been found to have misrepresented his company's BEE credentials to benefit from government tenders.

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission made findings of misrepresentation of B-BBEE status by Vicky Adey Consulting CC, the company in which Olufunsho Adebayo Ademoye holds a 40% stake, while his partner Phumudzo Muthelo holds a 60% stake.

The consulting company claimed it was 100% black-owned. The commission said this was not the case as Ademoye does not qualify to benefit under the B-BBEE Act.

Vicky Adey Consulting agreed to immediately withdraw from each panel of contractors and service providers of any organ of state or public entity, which were awarded on the basis of false and misrepresented information.

The commission said Ademoye had made statements on a Nigerian morning TV show in 2019 that were misleading on the application of B-BBEE as a policy in SA and how it has benefited him as a foreign national in SA. These claims came to light in May last year.

The commission said the nature of the statements made indicated that Ademoye possibly engaged in misrepresentation of B-BBEE status through his business.