Plans for MaShelembe's 'provincial baby shower' scrapped

A “provincial baby shower” planned for Makhosazana “MaShelembe” Shelembe, who recently suffered heartbreak and humiliation on national TV, has been cancelled.

MaShelembe was reduced to tears on a recent episode of Mnakwethu, a show where men ask for help to introduce polygamy to their wives, when her husband Bheki Langa informed her that she should accept his pregnant mistress as his second wife.

Moved by her story, a group of KwaZulu-Natal women, led by former journalist and consumer activist Ncumisa Ndelu, rallied to plan a treat for MaShelembe, complete with a spa treatment, transport in a luxury vehicle from her home in Nquthu, near Dundee, to Durban and gifts for the baby.

The baby shower, a drive-through and gift drop, was set to take place at Durban's Botanic Gardens on September 26.

But on Monday Ndelu said in a statement that the event had been cancelled because it would clash with another baby shower that also had been planned for MaShelembe on September 26.

Ndelu said after reaching out to MaShelembe after the show aired last week, she had agreed verbally and via text to be available between September 24 and 26 for what was initially planned as a pamper weekend.

Ndelu's original idea changed into a provincial baby shower when MaShelembe informed her she was pregnant and due in November.