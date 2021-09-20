SA records 1,500 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths in 24 hours: NICD
20 September 2021 - 19:14
SA recorded just 1,504 Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.
This was a sign of a “sustained downward trend”, the institute said.
It was also good news that the positivity rate - the number of confirmed cases against the number of tests taken in the same period - was at a low 7%.
The NICD said that the new cases and deaths meant that there have been 2,884,134 confirmed cases and 86,216 confirmed fatalities across SA to date.
Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (391), followed by the Northern Cape (338).
There were also 112 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are now 8,474 admitted for Covid-19 treatment.
TimesLIVE