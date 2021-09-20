South Africa

SA records 1,500 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

20 September 2021 - 19:14 By TimesLIVE
The NICD said that the new cases and deaths meant that there have been 2,884,134 confirmed cases and 86,216 confirmed fatalities across SA to date.
Image: 123RF/Satjawat Boontanataweepol

SA recorded just 1,504 Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday. 

This was a sign of a “sustained downward trend”, the institute said.

It was also good news that the positivity rate - the number of confirmed cases against the number of tests taken in the same period - was at a low 7%.

Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (391), followed by the Northern Cape (338).

There were also 112 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are now 8,474 admitted for Covid-19 treatment.

