UN and provincial government to draw up emergency response plan for unrest hit KZN

An emergency response plan to address the impact of July’s civil unrest will be formulated by the KwaZulu-Natal government and the United Nations (UN) in SA.

On Wednesday premier Sihle Zikalala and Nardos Bekele-Thomas, resident coordinator of the UN in SA, will sign a memorandum of understanding in Durban that identifies priority areas to assist affected communities and businesses.

According to the office of the premier, a UN delegation visited the province to assess “the impact of the damage and destruction that left many communities and businesses reeling”.

“The visit resulted in the formation of a joint UN and KwaZulu-Natal task team.

“For the past few weeks, the joint team has been engaged in extensive consultations to understand the key priority areas.

“As agreed between the two parties, the immediate actions consist of an emergency response plan addressing the impacts of the unrest.

“"This include the medium- to long-term actions which focus on proactive measures to be undertaken that address the underlying causes of the civil unrest.”

