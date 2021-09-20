Want to change your R350 payment method? Now you can do so any day of the month
Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant can change their payment method on any day of the month
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced the changes over the weekend.
This comes after the agency announced earlier this month that applicants for the grant can change their method of payment for their money to be paid into a bank account.
Here is what you need to know:
Why should I change my payment method?
Sassa has advised applicants to change their payment method for their money to be paid into a bank account.
“Beneficiaries of the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant are encouraged to use their bank accounts to receive the grant to avoid crowding at post offices,” said Sassa.
“Banking details can be changed any time you wish to, and not in certain weeks as was the case before.”
What is the quickest method?
The bank account method is the quickest way to receive the grant, according to Sassa.
“Sassa confirms the bank account method as the most convenient and quickest way to receive the grant, thereby avoiding queues at post offices,” it said.
“The SA Post Office does not pay the social relief of distress grants during payments of the old age, disability and children’s grants.”
Should I change if I initially chose the Cash Send payment option?
Most probably, at least for now.
Sassa said there has been a delay in paying those who chose the “cash send” option for the R350 social relief of distress grant.
Sassa general manager for grants operations Fanie Sethokga recently told SAfm there was a delay in paying approved R350 grants via Cash Send due to Sassa not finalising a deal with banking institutions.
He said beneficiaries will only be able to receive their payments through the Cash Send option once agreements with banks have been concluded.
How can I check the status of my application?
Applicants can follow the progress of their application using WhatsApp.
The method is one of several introduced by Sassa to make grant applications easily accessible to applicants.
Here’s how:
- Save the number 082 046 8553 listed on the Sassa website to your cellphone.
- Type “status” and you will receive a response asking for your reference number.
- Send the reference number and you will receive a notification regarding the status of your application.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
When can I collect my payment at a post office?
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi pleaded with recipients of the social relief of distress grant not to flock to post offices to collect their payments before receiving an SMS.
“If you go to a post office because your neighbour told you they received their SMS, you won’t be assisted,” he said.
Recipients can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system, which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.
Here’s when you can collect your money this month:
- 080 — September 21 and 28.
- 081 — September 22 and 29.
- 082 — September 23 and 30.
- 084 — September 20 and 27.
- 085 — September 21 and 28.
- 086 — September 22 and 29.
- 087 — September 23 and 30.
- 089 — September 20 and 27.