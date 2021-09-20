South Africa

WATCH | Take a walk through Joburg’s new 'Instagrammable' experience

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
20 September 2021 - 13:04 By Deepa Kesa

One room filled with feathers, a giant teddy and 200 pillows, another with a yellow bath and a wall filled with rubber ducks, and a third room with a bed stuck to the roof — plus nine more unique spaces.

It all sounds like a dream, right? But you can now experience all this plus more at DreamBox in Kyalami, Midrand.

DreamBox is a new “Instagrammable” pop-up experience created by three young South African entrepreneurs: Carey Norman, Tristan Norman and Savanna Diniz.

“The last 18 months in SA has really put everyone through a tough time. Everyone has had their own struggle and we just wanted to create a space where people are able to escape the rat-race, be free, imagine, dream and leave feeling happier,” said Tristan.

Giant cookie room at DreamBox.
Giant cookie room at DreamBox.
Image: Deepa Kesa

The rooms each have their own vibe and bring on different experiences and emotions. You're often left thinking, what made them think of creating a space like this?

Diniz said most of their ideas came from things that are already trending, as well as just diving into their imaginations and trying to make it a reality. 

Booking a R140 ticket at DreamBox will get you an hour of access to all 12 rooms on the property, as well as the murals painted by young artists of the walls in between some rooms.

“These rooms will change every six to eight weeks, allowing you to have a whole new experience every time you visit us,” added Tristan. 

Three rooms at DreamBox.
Three rooms at DreamBox.
Image: Deepa Kesa

The music, colours and creativity are all things that make this venue stand out.

The rooms are located at Prison Break Market on MacMillan Road in Midrand. They are open to the public from Friday to Sunday and are used for corporate events on other days.

The rooms can also be booked out for special events and functions.

The princess room at DreamBox.
The princess room at DreamBox.
Image: Deepa Kesa

MORE:

WATCH | This TikToker is creating brilliant Covid-19 content to encourage you to get the jab

Content creator and influencer Mfumo Bamuza's video of him walking into a Discovery vaccine site in Gauteng has gone viral.
News
3 days ago

First look: adidas launches hyperlocal, immersive customer experience at flagship store in Sandton

SPONSORED | The adidas Sandton flagship store opens to the public at 9am on June 25 2021
Lifestyle
2 months ago

SA TikTok creators score big with grants to aid their efforts

Being a TikTok creator is more than just aiming a cellphone camera at yourself.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Provincial baby shower' planned for MaShelembe after TV show heartbreak South Africa
  2. All grants paid to public servants, except foster grants, will be removed: ... South Africa
  3. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  4. 'They waited years for those children': neighbour and colleague speak after ... South Africa
  5. ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king News

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony