WATCH | Take a walk through Joburg’s new 'Instagrammable' experience

One room filled with feathers, a giant teddy and 200 pillows, another with a yellow bath and a wall filled with rubber ducks, and a third room with a bed stuck to the roof — plus nine more unique spaces.

It all sounds like a dream, right? But you can now experience all this plus more at DreamBox in Kyalami, Midrand.

DreamBox is a new “Instagrammable” pop-up experience created by three young South African entrepreneurs: Carey Norman, Tristan Norman and Savanna Diniz.

“The last 18 months in SA has really put everyone through a tough time. Everyone has had their own struggle and we just wanted to create a space where people are able to escape the rat-race, be free, imagine, dream and leave feeling happier,” said Tristan.