WATCH | Take a walk through Joburg’s new 'Instagrammable' experience
One room filled with feathers, a giant teddy and 200 pillows, another with a yellow bath and a wall filled with rubber ducks, and a third room with a bed stuck to the roof — plus nine more unique spaces.
It all sounds like a dream, right? But you can now experience all this plus more at DreamBox in Kyalami, Midrand.
DreamBox is a new “Instagrammable” pop-up experience created by three young South African entrepreneurs: Carey Norman, Tristan Norman and Savanna Diniz.
“The last 18 months in SA has really put everyone through a tough time. Everyone has had their own struggle and we just wanted to create a space where people are able to escape the rat-race, be free, imagine, dream and leave feeling happier,” said Tristan.
The rooms each have their own vibe and bring on different experiences and emotions. You're often left thinking, what made them think of creating a space like this?
Diniz said most of their ideas came from things that are already trending, as well as just diving into their imaginations and trying to make it a reality.
Booking a R140 ticket at DreamBox will get you an hour of access to all 12 rooms on the property, as well as the murals painted by young artists of the walls in between some rooms.
“These rooms will change every six to eight weeks, allowing you to have a whole new experience every time you visit us,” added Tristan.
The music, colours and creativity are all things that make this venue stand out.
The rooms are located at Prison Break Market on MacMillan Road in Midrand. They are open to the public from Friday to Sunday and are used for corporate events on other days.
The rooms can also be booked out for special events and functions.