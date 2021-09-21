COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 could vanish through public effort or go the way of the common cold: scientists
Can drinking alcohol protect you from Covid-19?
While some may believe that drinking alcohol has the same effect as hand sanitiser to protect against Covid-19, this is not the case.
In no way can drinking alcohol protect you from Covid-19 or prevent you from being infected by it.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), drinking alcohol will not destroy the virus - in fact its consumption is likely to increase the health risks if a person becomes infected with the virus.
“Alcohol (at a concentration of at least 60% by volume) works as a disinfectant on your skin, but it has no such effect within your system when ingested,” said WHO. “It will not disinfect your mouth and throat and it will not give you any kind of protection against Covid-19.
Covid will likely shift from pandemic to endemic, but what does that mean?
Most people are wondering when and how the Covid-19 pandemic will end and there are still no easy answers.
The word “endemic” is regularly mentioned, especially among public health leaders and experts as they discuss potential future scenarios. So it’s important to define exactly what it would mean for Covid-19 to be endemic.
Scientists predict it will become endemic over time, but there will still be sporadic outbreaks where it gets out of control. The transition from pandemic to endemic will likely play out differently in different locations around the world.
