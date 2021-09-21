Family of 10 who say they were ‘illegally evicted’ ask ConCourt for help

A family of 10 made a direct appeal to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to prevent being left without a place to stay as they allege they were illegally evicted from the property of a former employer in July.

The matter started in the high court in Johannesburg when Alias Mtolo and his wife Maneheng Mtolo approached the court after Theunis Lombard, Mtolo’s former employer, allegedly removed the couple and their eight children from a property on his plot in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

Mtolo has been working for the family for 21 years, first in the Free State, before moving to the Vanderbijlpark property in 2010 to work at Lombard’s ice factory.

In his affidavit before court, Mtolo alleged that on July 6, Lombard came to the plot with heavy machinery when properties were being demolished on the farm.

Mtolo alleged Lombard told him to remove furniture from the house, which he removed.