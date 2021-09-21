South Africa

Grade 6 maths teacher shot dead at Cape Town primary school

21 September 2021 - 10:39
A grade 6 mathematics teacher was shot dead in a primary school parking lot in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/ Pop Nukoonrat

A veteran Cape Town grade 6 mathematics teacher was shot dead in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary School by two unknown gunmen on Tuesday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the suspects were yet to be arrested after they fled the scene of the shooting, which took place at 7.45am.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the 53-year-old educator was sitting in his car in the school parking lot before school started when he was approached by two gunmen.

Hammond said he was a grade 6 maths teacher who had been teaching at the school in Philippi east since 2008.

“The WCED sends its condolences to the family, friends and school community. Counselling support has been arranged for learners and educators,” said Hammond.

“The incident is most distressing. We have no further details on the incident at this stage and SAPS are on the scene,” she said.

