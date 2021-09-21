South Africa

Perjury case against Bathabile Dlamini postponed to October

21 September 2021 - 12:17
Former social development minister and ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini. File image
Former social development minister and ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini. File image
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Former social development minister and ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini made her first court appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.     

Dlamini faces a charge of perjury after allegedly giving false evidence during her testimony under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) fiasco.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mthunzi Mhanga said the case was postponed to October 1 to allow for docket disclosure by the defence.

The matter dates back to a tender to pay out social grants awarded to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) that expired but was renewed repeatedly. Dlamini was accused of failing to make sure Sassa was capacitated to pay out social grants after the contract with CPS expired. 

The court was forced to extend the contract even though it had been found to be illegal.

In an unanimous judgment, the ConCourt found her personally liable for 20% of the costs of the Black Sash and Freedom Under Law‚ including the costs of two counsel.  

Dlamini settled the R655,000 costs in May.

The 2018 ruling was a first of its kind in which a public official was expected to pay for legal costs from their own pockets and not state coffers.

At the time of the crisis, judge Bernard Ngoepe found Dlamini’s conduct to have been “reckless and grossly negligent” and ordered her to pay a portion of the costs of litigation.  

Ngoepe later filed a report on the inquiry with the ConCourt which found Dlamini had not only failed in her duties but had also failed to disclose information to the court for fear of being held liable for the crisis in her personal capacity.   

TimesLIVE

Bathabile Dlamini to be prosecuted for perjury three years after alleged offence

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng has taken a decision to prosecute former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini for her alleged ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

Bathabile Dlamini admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment, ANC confirms

ANC Woman's League president Bathabile Dlamini has been admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment, the party said on Tuesday.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Defence minister 'bullied' over views on 'insurrection': Bathabile Dlamini

"I think it's too quick for us to say it's insurrection or not," says ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  2. ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king News
  3. 'You're killing the ANC': Kgalema Motlanthe warns NEC over factionalism News
  4. Lagoons and lawyers: Pretoria 'beach' residents unhappy with changes South Africa
  5. Dickason children were 'strangled' in New Zealand - report South Africa

Latest Videos

‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...
Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...