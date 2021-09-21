POLL | Is SA becoming a ‘constitutional dictatorship’, as claimed by Jacob Zuma?

Former president Jacob Zuma said on Monday history would vindicate his belief that SA is changing from a constitutional democracy to a constitutional dictatorship.

In a four-page open letter, Zuma said the public have been “hyponotised” by the anti-Zuma narrative, and accused the judiciary of bending and manipulating the laws on several occasions to target him.

The former president detailed three instances which he said proved his claims, including the establishment of the state capture inquiry and the refusal by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself as the chair of the inquiry.

Zuma snubbed the inquiry several times and applied for Zondo’s recusal, claiming he needed to testify before an independent judge.

On Monday he said he was happy to testify at the inquiry on condition of Zondo’s removal.