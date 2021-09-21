South Africa

'Sustained downward trend': SA records 2,200 new Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths in 24 hours

21 September 2021 - 20:04 By TimesLIVE
The new infections came at a positivity rate of 6.1%, which is also significantly down from the peaks of the third wave.
Image: 123RF/MILKOS

SA recorded 2,197 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the “sustained downward trend” in new infections continued, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday.

The NICD said that there were 160 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past day. This means that there have been 2,886,331 confirmed cases and 86,376 fatalities to date across SA.

Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (594), followed by the Western Cape (366), the Eastern Cape (329), the Free State (297) and Gauteng (256). No other provinces recorded more than 200 cases in the past day.

There were 175 new hospital admissions, meaning that there are now 8,150 people in SA's hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE

