South Africa

Two North West men caught with explosives allegedly used for illegal mining

21 September 2021 - 07:02
Two North West men have been arrested for possession of illegal explosives
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

The illegal mining task team with the help of a dog from the police K9 unit bust two North West men for allegedly being in possession of explosives.

The duo, Abbnel Mapungwana, 28, and Sydney Mapungwana, 24, appeared briefly in the Stilfontein magistrate's court on Monday and are set to make another appearance on Tuesday.

“The accused’s court appearance came after information was received about explosives that were allegedly kept in a house in Stilfontein.

“The illegal mining task team searched the identified house with assistance of an explosives dog on Saturday,” said Col Adéle Myburgh, police spokesperson.

She said the team arrested the men after they found detonation cord, a connector-capped fuse, a shock tube detonator and a large amount of cash at the house.

TimesLIVE

