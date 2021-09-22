Corruption Watch reports on 'extensive rot' in public and private sectors

Whistle-blowers have reported to Corruption Watch nearly 2,000 alleged acts of corruption in SA during the first half of the year, across the public and private sectors.

Abuse of power and extortion by the police, sextortion by school principals and ongoing Covid-19-related graft feature prominently in complaints received by the non-profit organisation which provides a platform for reporting corruption.

The 2021 “Analysis of Corruption Trends (ACT)” report was released on Wednesday.

The fifth instalment of the report “shows the violence with which ordinary civilians are met on a daily basis, sometimes at the hands of the very protectors of the law that is the police service”, the organisation said.

Most of the reports about police corruption were received in Gauteng (46%), the Western Cape (16%) and KwaZulu-Natal (8%).

According to the report, the most common forms of corruption were abuse of authority (37%), dereliction of duty (34%) and bribery (22%).