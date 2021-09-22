South Africa

Fire destroys impounded vehicles at NW traffic department

22 September 2021 - 10:25
Five impounded vehicles were destroyed by a fire at the traffic department in Rustenburg.
Image: Supplied

Five impounded vehicles were destroyed by a fire at the Rustenburg traffic department in North West.

Spokesperson for the municipality Thapelo Matebesi told TimesLIVE the fire broke out just after 6pm last night.

“According to eyewitnesses, the fire started in an open field next to the traffic department, so it could have been started by anything, even a lit cigarette thrown on the grass,” he said.

Matebesi said all the vehicles that were burnt had been forfeited to the municipality as their owners failed to collect them within the stipulated time frame of six months.

“All these vehicles were due to go on auction soon because they have been impounded for a long time and the owners failed to collect them, despite many notices the municipality sent to them,” he said.

Police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said they were investigating a case of arson.

TimesLIVE

