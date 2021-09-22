South Africa

'Intoxicated' lawyer bust for possession of drugs in Cape Town courtroom

22 September 2021 - 18:23
The vigilance of a Bellville court orderly led to the arrest of a 39-year-old lawyer after he was caught allegedly in possession of drugs, ostensibly meant for an accused he was representing.
A lawyer from Khayelitsha, Cape Town, was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly being in possession of drugs he claims were meant for the accused he was representing. 

The 39-year-old is expected to make a court appearance at the same court where he was arrested once he has been charged.

“The court orderly was on duty at the Bellville regional court when he noticed [a] lawyer with a green plastic bag, which drew his attention.

“During the court proceedings the lawyer was excused by the presiding magistrate due to the suspicion that he was intoxicated. As he left the court, the court orderly followed him and conducted a search, which resulted in the discovery of 200 Mandrax tablets and tik to the combined street value of R9,600, found in the green plastic bag he was carrying,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

The circumstances surrounding the matter are still under police investigation.

