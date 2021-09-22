South Africa

KZN father alleged to have repeatedly raped daughter over nine-year period arrested

22 September 2021 - 10:01
A KwaZulu-Natal father has been arrested for the alleged rape of his daughter File photo.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

A KwaZulu-Natal father who allegedly raped his biological daughter over a period of nine years has been arrested.

The social development department stepped in on Tuesday after a report in the Ilanga newspaper of the 52-year-old man allegedly having engaged in sexual relations with his daughter from the age of 12. She is now 21.

The department said in a statement on Wednesday that “police in Bulwer traced the 52-year-old man to his workplace after his daughter opened a case”.

MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza had also deployed a team of social workers to meet the young woman and her family.

“It is alleged that the girl had, over the years, been having a sexual relationship with her biological father.”  

The team of social workers spent hours speaking with the 21-year-old victim, said Khoza, and she detailed how her father groomed her as his “sexual slave”. 

“After an interaction with the social workers, the victim resolved to go to the police station to open a rape case against her father. The victim was immediately removed to a safe shelter as the social workers started providing her with psychosocial support.” 

Khoza praised the team for their efforts.   

“We are very pleased by the dedication shown by the social workers and police who attended this matter with speed. Equally, we want to applaud members of the community, who finally spoke out about this alleged crime,” she said..

