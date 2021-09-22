Mandatory vaccinations closer to reality at UCT as senate gives backing

Plans to introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccination among staff and students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) are one step closer after a resounding vote by the university's senate.

On Wednesday afternoon, the senate voted on a proposed policy to make vaccines mandatory from next year. About 83% of respondents are said to have voted in favour of the policy.

Scientist Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, who brought the motion before the senate, said that getting people vaccinated was key to getting students back on campus.

“Virtual teaching doesn’t work for everyone and, sadly, the students who are worst affected are those who already are disadvantaged. They don’t have easy alternatives such as quiet spaces, access to internet and library opportunities.

“Getting us all back [on campus] and working will assist productivity and get us back to near normal again. Vaccines are our passport to that,” she said.