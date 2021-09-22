No more skirting around: popular Xhosa wear gets attention from UWC researchers

A traditional ceremony in Xhosa culture without umbhaco is like a wedding without a cake.

This traditional skirt, made of durable cotton, is often worn by Xhosa women at ceremonies and celebrations such as weddings, initiation ceremonies and other special celebratory occasions. It has also been exhibited in museums and repurposed by fashion houses. It’s even been used as a symbol of defiance in moments of resistance during political trials.

But, surprisingly, there’s been very little research done on umbhaco, and it is for this reason that a University of the Western Cape (UWC) researcher, Bongiwe Hlekiso, has decided to dig deeper and trace its history beyond its use at museums and traditional ceremonies.

Hlekiso, a doctoral student at the department of history at UWC, will be able to trace the rich history of the skirt after winning the prestigious Ivan Karp doctoral research award.

The award forms part of the African critical inquiry programme - a partnership between UWC’s centre for humanities research and the Laney graduate school of Emory University in Atlanta. She and fellow UWC researcher Robert Uys are the recipients of the 2021 award, which supports African doctoral students in the humanities and humanistic social sciences enrolled at South African universities.

That support will allow Hlekiso to conduct research for her dissertation, “Becoming a Hidden Treasure: A Biography of Umbhaco and its Interrupted Trajectories”.

“Receiving this award is an incredible honour,” she said. “It’s such a gratifying recognition towards my project - not just my work but also towards the work of other individuals who are recipients of this award.”