South Africa

One dead as bullet-riddled vehicle rolls near Durban's King Shaka airport

22 September 2021 - 17:05
IPSS Medical Rescue on the scene on the N2 southbound, near King Shaka International Airport.
Image: Supplied

A vehicle appeared to have been shot at and rolled on the N2 southbound close to King Shaka International Airport, north of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon, with one person confirmed dead.

The police confirmed that a murder case had been opened.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics were on the scene about 4.30pm.  

“Paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the freeway and on arrival it was established that a single vehicle had rolled several times. Upon further inspection, the vehicle appears to have come under gunfire.

“The single occupant was declared dead on the scene by paramedics,” said IPSS.

It is not yet known who the deceased is.

SAPS KZN spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident.

“We can confirm that a person was shot dead while driving on the N2 freeway near Tongaat Toll Plaza. The scene is still active. A case of murder will be opened for investigation,” she said.

TimesLIVE

