POLL | What punishment should be given to sexual predators in schools?

Reports of desperate parents “covering” for sexual predators at schools have sent shock waves across the country.
Sunday Times recently reported that the mother of a 15-year-old girl refused to report a teacher who impregnated the teenager.
The mother described the predator as a “saviour” because he buys the family groceries and gives them R1,000 cash monthly.
The teacher is still in a relationship with the woman’s daughter, who is repeating grade 11 after dropping out of school last year when she fell pregnant.
The girl’s mother vowed she will never report the teacher because if he loses his job, “we also lose this better life”.
If the case was reported, the teacher would have been found guilty of statutory rape for having a sexual relationship with an underage pupil, and could have lost his job.
According to the amended Employment of Educators Act, an educator who is found guilty of sexual misconduct involving a pupil is “indefinitely prevented” from re-employment.
According to the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), the actions taken against teachers in the act are to prevent pupils from ever again being exposed to a teacher found guilty of such harmful conduct.
The organisation said resigning while facing misconduct charges/proceedings will not prevent a teacher from facing sanctions.
“A teacher who resigns while disciplinary steps taken against him/her have not yet been disposed of, or without permission of the employer, or assumes employment in another position, shall, unless the employer directs otherwise, be deemed to have been discharged from service on account of misconduct. The misconduct referred to is the misconduct with which the teacher had been charged.”