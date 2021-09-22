POLL | What punishment should be given to sexual predators in schools?

Reports of desperate parents “covering” for sexual predators at schools have sent shock waves across the country.

Sunday Times recently reported that the mother of a 15-year-old girl refused to report a teacher who impregnated the teenager.

The mother described the predator as a “saviour” because he buys the family groceries and gives them R1,000 cash monthly.

The teacher is still in a relationship with the woman’s daughter, who is repeating grade 11 after dropping out of school last year when she fell pregnant.

The girl’s mother vowed she will never report the teacher because if he loses his job, “we also lose this better life”.