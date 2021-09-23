A week on, parts of Pretoria still have no water as residents await answers

A number of areas in Tshwane continued to have no water on Thursday.

Supply to these areas has not resumed since Rand Water attended to leaks the previous Thursday, September 16.

The city said reservoirs that supply Laudium, Atteridgeville, Kosmosdal, Mnandi and Olievenhoutbosch were critically low and in some cases empty.

The city councillor for ward 61, which includes Laudium and Erasmia, Farouk Essop, said there was no water in Laudium on Thursday afternoon.

The community has not had water since Monday.

Essop said he did not know what to tell residents about when the supply would return to normal. Neither Tshwane managers nor Rand Water had provided him with answers.

“The community out there is suffering. They are fed up,” Essop said.