South Africa

Bail bid by security guard implicated in burning of KZN mall postponed

23 September 2021 - 07:59
The Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was one of the retail centres set ablaze by protesters during unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal in July. File photo.
Image: Twitter

The bail application of a security guard implicated in the burning of Pietermaritzburg's Brookside Mall during the looting and unrest in July was postponed after his attorney withdrew from the matter.

Ndumiseni Khetho Zuma, 35, appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Natasha Kara, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said the matter did not proceed as Zuma's attorney withdrew his legal representation.

“Zuma has applied for legal aid.

“He appeared on charges relating to the incidents of looting and public violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal in mid-July, in particular, the burning of the Brookside Mall,” said Kara.

The bail application is expected to continue on October 4.

Zuma was arrested by the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal on August 28, while a second alleged instigator, a 36-year-old woman who operated as “Sphithiphithi Evaluator” @AfricanSoil on Twitter, with 59,900 followers, was arrested in Gauteng on the same day.

TimesLIVE

