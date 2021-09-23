Former Durban metro cop gets 20 years for ex-girlfriend's murder
23 September 2021 - 15:04
A 31-year-old former eThekwini metro cop was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in the Durban high court on Thursday.
Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo, a former metro constable stationed with the unit's multi-operational response team, was sentenced for the murder of Zinhle Muthwa in January 2020...
