Former Durban metro cop gets 20 years for ex-girlfriend's murder

A 31-year-old former eThekwini metro cop was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in the Durban high court on Thursday.



Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo, a former metro constable stationed with the unit's multi-operational response team, was sentenced for the murder of Zinhle Muthwa in January 2020...