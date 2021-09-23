'I have already forgiven her:' Graham Dickason after wife's arrest for alleged filicide

“I have already forgiven her and I urge you, at your own time, to do the same.” These were the words of Graham Dickason, read out by Rev Alan Cummins during a candlelight vigil in Timaru, New Zealand.

The orthopaedic surgeon, formerly of Pretoria, discovered his twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and Liana, 6, dead in their NZ home last week. His wife Lauren, a doctor in the same field of medicine, was arrested and is facing a charge of murder.

In a tribute letter read out during a vigil on Thursday, Dickason said: “Dear people of Timaru, my words are few at the moment. On Thursday the 16th of September 2021, my life and Lauren's was turned upside down when our three precious angels were ripped away from us.

“It is a loss that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Hundreds of people gathered at the candlelight vigil in Timaru to honour the three sisters. The vigil, planned by Hampers of Hope founder Jacqueline Harris, was held outside the family’s home on Queen Street, in Timaru.

Masked mourners holding candles, young and old, were in attendance. Flowers and teddy bears lined the front of the residential complex, with a pink picture board of the children.

Dickason thanked “the people of Timaru, New Zealanders, South Africans and many from all over the world” for the love and support shown to him.

“My faith in humanity has been restored, I thank you all. In this time of terrible tragedy and adversity, I can only ask for prayer for myself, my family and my friends.

“Pray for strength and for healing, please also pray for my lovely Lauren, as I honestly believe that she is a victim of this tragedy as well. People who know her well will testify to that, I have no doubt,” he said.