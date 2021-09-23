'It is simply not justifiable': Alan Winde urges Ramaphosa to ease lockdown

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has called on the national government to move the province to lockdown alert level 1.

Winde repeated his call for an end to the national state of disaster, saying it is unsustainable to “use this extreme tool forever”.

The eased measures will give the economy a much-needed boost and save lives and jobs in the province, said Winde.

“It is simply not justifiable to impose restrictions on the economy, especially at a time when we are facing a terrifying unemployment crisis, and when the data clearly demonstrates that our healthcare platform has more than adequate capacity to respond. These restrictions must therefore be relaxed as soon as possible.”