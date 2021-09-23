South Africa

LISTEN | East London crèche deaths: Parents speak out about their wait for the truth

23 September 2021 - 12:48 By Daron Mann
Six-month-old Kwahlelwa Ndongeni, left, and five-month old Ezam Makhabane took ill and died in an East London daycare centre on the same day.
Image: Supplied

Daron Mann talks to the devastated mother of five-month-old Ezam Makhabane and the aunt of six-month-old Kwahlelwa Ndongeni, the two babies who took ill and died in an East London daycare centre on the same day, about the trauma and uncertainty their families are facing.

The parents are yet to find out the truth about what transpired.

The babies died within hours of each other a month ago.

Autopsy reports are awaited to ascertain the causes of their deaths.

