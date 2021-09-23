South Africa

Missing diamonds: four government officials arrested

23 September 2021 - 08:40 By TimesLIVE
A project to train artisans in diamond cutting has instead led to arrests of four government officials in the Northern Cape. File image
A project to train artisans in diamond cutting has instead led to arrests of four government officials in the Northern Cape. File image
Image: Elsa Kriel

A project to train artisans in diamond cutting has instead led to arrests of four government officials in the Northern Cape.

The group, from the Northern Cape department of economic development and tourism,  was arrested by the Hawks' Kimberley-based Serious Corruption Investigation team on Wednesday.

Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the charges against them stem from donor funding of about R6.7m received from the EU during the 2010/2011 financial year. The funds were intended for training students in cutting and polishing uncut diamonds.

Diamonds were bought in March 2011 from a private entity without the necessary licences to buy rough diamonds, it is alleged. 

Forty students were enrolled in the same year to undergo a mining qualification course in cutting and polishing of diamonds facilitated by the Kimberley International Diamond & Jewellery Academy .

However, it was established that the diamonds were missing and unaccounted for in July 2012. Nkwalase said this was uncovered during a random inspection by the auditor-general's office.

He said the officials, aged between 47 and 66, are expected to appear before the Kimberley magistrate’s court soon to face charges of fraud, contravening the Diamonds Act and Public Finance Management Act .

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Massive uncut diamond extracted in Botswana's Karowe Mine unveiled in New York

In a bid to drum up investor appetite for rough, natural diamonds, mining company Lucara Diamond Corp and manufacturer HB Antwerp on Monday unveiled ...
News
1 day ago

Beyoncé, SA blood diamonds aren’t a girl’s best friend: Washington Post columnist

Beyoncé has landed in the middle of a "blackwashing" furore for wearing a yellow diamond mined in SA in 1877.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners South Africa
  2. Lagoons and lawyers: Pretoria 'beach' residents unhappy with changes South Africa
  3. Zuma legal team ‘upbeat’ after ‘victory’ on first day of special plea hearing News
  4. Hot and hotter - that’s SA’s weather forecast for the future News
  5. From R1.71 to R120,000 four days later. That’s what ‘killer cop’ Ndlovu’s bank ... News

Latest Videos

Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...