Missing diamonds: four government officials arrested

A project to train artisans in diamond cutting has instead led to arrests of four government officials in the Northern Cape.

The group, from the Northern Cape department of economic development and tourism, was arrested by the Hawks' Kimberley-based Serious Corruption Investigation team on Wednesday.

Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the charges against them stem from donor funding of about R6.7m received from the EU during the 2010/2011 financial year. The funds were intended for training students in cutting and polishing uncut diamonds.

Diamonds were bought in March 2011 from a private entity without the necessary licences to buy rough diamonds, it is alleged.

Forty students were enrolled in the same year to undergo a mining qualification course in cutting and polishing of diamonds facilitated by the Kimberley International Diamond & Jewellery Academy .

However, it was established that the diamonds were missing and unaccounted for in July 2012. Nkwalase said this was uncovered during a random inspection by the auditor-general's office.

He said the officials, aged between 47 and 66, are expected to appear before the Kimberley magistrate’s court soon to face charges of fraud, contravening the Diamonds Act and Public Finance Management Act .

TimesLIVE