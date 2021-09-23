Northern Cape ready and waiting for what could be 'record number' of locusts

The Northern Cape is expecting huge swarms of brown locusts during the rainy season this year, but farmers have been ready for the pests since last year and are not expecting a disaster.

Agri Northern Cape Risk Management's Janine Möller said two weeks ago the first swarm was noticed by the district locust officer in the Concordia, Springbok, area in Namaqualand. It was subsequently managed.

“We had a preparation meeting with Agri Northern Cape and the National African Farmers Union (Nafu) to do some planning for the next season.

“Before last year we had no swarms for 10 years. We did training last year and again this weekend with [teams from] the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape [which are likely to experience the same thing].

“In the Northern Cape we don't have a fixed date [for the start of the season] but we have collected all our equipment and Treasury has also given us new equipment - we are planned and prepared.”