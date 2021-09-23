South Africa

Railway line thieves nabbed by Germiston police

23 September 2021 - 12:44 By TimesLIVE
The value of the stolen pieces of railway line found inside the truck and scrapyard is estimated at R1m.
Image: SAPS

Germiston police have arrested six suspects for possession of sections of Prasa railway line with an estimated value of R1m.

They are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property and defeating the ends of justice.

Police said in a statement: “The SAPS members were out on a routine crime prevention patrol [on Tuesday] when they detected a suspicious truck and immediately conducted a stop-and-search. The search resulted in the SAPS members recovering a large consignment of railway lines found inside the truck.”

The suspects had also sold a consignment of railway line to a scrapyard dealer, said police.

Police arrested six suspects who are expected to appear in court soon.

