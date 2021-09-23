SA's digital health crashes during Covid-19 pandemic: study

Covering 90% of the global population, the DQL study is conducted by the cybersecurity company Surfshark and evaluates countries based on a set of five fundamental digital wellbeing pillars. SA shows better results than the global average in internet affordability, in 26th position.

The 2021 DQL research examined a total population of more than 6.9 billion people in terms of five core pillars and 14 underpinning indicators that provide a comprehensive measure. The study is based on open-source information provided by the UN, the World Bank, Freedom House and the International Communications Union, among others.

Compared to Kenya, SA ranks lower in e-infrastructure and e-security, but it shows better results in internet affordability, internet quality and e-government. Its index grew by 32% compared to last year, and is now about 30% better than the global average.

South Africans have to work 1 hour 38 minutes to afford the cheapest broadband internet package and 59 seconds to afford the cheapest 1GB of mobile internet, which is three minutes less than in 2020. Globally, people spend about 10 minutes of work to afford the 1GB of mobile internet.

“Digital opportunities have proved to be more important than ever during the Covid-19 crisis, stressing the importance for every country to ensure fully remote operational capacities for their economies,” said Vytautas Kaziukonis, CEO of Surfshark.