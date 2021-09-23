Shot in the arm for SA as Patrick Soon-Shiong announces Covid-19 and cancer vaccines initiative

The collaboration agreement will initiate the “transfer of biologic manufacturing technology for Covid-19 and cancer vaccines and next-generation cell-based immunotherapies. This will enable the rapid clinical development of next-generation vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer at centres of excellence across the country”. Soon-Shiong, founder and CEO of NantWorks, waxed lyrical about the initiative.

“It has been a dream of mine, since I left the country as a young physician, to bring state-of-the-art, 21st century medical care to SA and to enable the country to serve as a scientific hub for the continent,” he said.

“There is such an unmet need to treat life-threatening infectious diseases such as Aids, TB and now Covid-19. Of equal concern is the poor survival rate of patients suffering from cancer in SA and elsewhere in Africa. The astounding advances in science have enabled new paradigms of care involving activating the immune system and changing outcomes for these diseases. We are privileged to have the opportunity to bring 30 years of clinical, scientific and advanced biological know-how to the country and establish much-needed capacity and self-sufficiency.”