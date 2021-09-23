South Africa

Singing and dancing as SA's national airline returns to the skies

23 September 2021 - 13:54 By Siphiwe Sibeko and Sisipho Skweyiya
South African Airlines staff celebrate the arrival of the first flight at Cape Town International Airport after a year.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Jubilant SA Airways (SAA) staff at the country's biggest airport broke into song and dance on Thursday as the airline took to the skies for the first time in about a year.

State-owned SAA's long-standing financial woes were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and it halted all operations last September when it ran out of funds. The company exited administration in April thanks to another massive government bailout.

It restarted domestic flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town on Thursday and next week will launch a slimmed-down international service to five African capitals: Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo.

“After so many months we've been waiting for this moment, I am so excited. I am over the moon,” Mapula Ramatswi, an SAA flight attendant, said at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

“I'm actually emotional the fact that it's happening today, we never thought it would happen.”

Ramatswi said the many months when SAA was grounded were difficult financially, but her family had helped her pull through.

Her colleagues sang church songs, ululated, clapped and danced nearby as an SAA plane with its tail fin bearing the colours of the SA flag took off.

SAA returned to the sky with a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The government has said it will sell a majority stake in SAA to a local consortium, and a due diligence process has been mostly completed. But the share purchase agreement has not yet been signed.

The planned sale of a 51% stake in SAA is part of government efforts to halt repeated bailouts to ailing state firms like SAA and power utility Eskom that have placed massive strain on stretched public finances.

Reuters

