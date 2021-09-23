Three KZN children perish in fire

Three KwaZulu-Natal children died after an old rondavel they were playing in caught alight.

According to the social development department, the incident took place on Tuesday in KwaMatatane, near Ixopo.

“The trio met their gruesome deaths in a fire inside an old rondavel structure they were playing in,” the department said.

MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza is expected to visit the bereaved families on Thursday to convey her condolences and pledge assistance.

