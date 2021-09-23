UFS student, friend shot dead in midnight robbery, death of another under investigation

Two University of the Free State (UFS) students have died this week, in separate incidents in Phuthaditjhaba and on the Bloemfontein Campus.

A group of students residing outside the QwaQwa campus were involved in an attack in Phuthaditjhaba, resulting in the death of one UFS student, with two in a critical condition in hospital, said university management.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a second man was fatally shot in the robbery.

Mask-wearing gunmen entered the shared home at about 00.40am on Wednesday to demand cash, laptops and cellphones.

Police were alerted to gunshots at 1am.

Makhele said: “The police found two male bodies on the scene with fatal gunshot wounds. They were identified by their friends. Two other males were rushed to Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Regional Hospital where they are in a critical condition.

“A case docket of two murders, two of attempted murder and house robbery are being investigated.”

UFS management said its officials are in touch with the family members.

In a second incident, a student residing in one of the men’s residences on the Bloemfontein campus was found in his room on Wednesday morning.

“It is not clear when he passed away. The SAPS is investigating and, like the incident in Phuthaditjhaba, more detail cannot be shared at this stage,” said UFS.

University management said it will provide as much support as possible to the families and the students in hospital.

